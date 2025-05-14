Patients Are Left With Few Options as GLP-1 Copycats Disappear

(Wired) – With the active ingredients in drugs like Ozempic and Zepbound no longer in shortage, access to medicine for millions who had come to rely on compounded versions is increasingly uncertain.

The injectable medications have become so popular that their manufacturers have had trouble keeping up with demand. The drugs went into shortage back in 2022 and remained in short supply until recently. When drugs are in shortage, pharmacies in the United States are legally allowed to create “compounded” versions—essentially, full-blown copies—so that people can still access the medications. In the years these drugs have been in shortage, a cottage industry of telehealth companies and medical spas has sprung up offering compounded GLP-1 products for a fraction of the cost of the brand-name counterparts. Now, that may be coming to an end. (Read More)