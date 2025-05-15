Hamas Celebrates Death of Israeli Mother Gunned Down en Route to Deliver Baby
May 15, 2025
(New York Times) – After the shooting in the West Bank, doctors were able to save the baby, a boy, who was taken to a neonatal intensive care unit.
The woman’s baby, a boy, survived after being delivered in an emergency cesarean section, Israeli health officials said, and remains in “serious but stable” condition. No Palestinian militant group took immediate responsibility for the attack, but a Hamas spokesman praised the shooting in a statement. (Read More)