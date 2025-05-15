Mind reader?

(Science) – A forensic technology developed in India sifts brain recordings for clues to a suspect’s guilt or innocence. Many neuroscientists are skeptical, but it is catching on in other countries

The man accused of the crime, Surjaram, denied everything and sought to be released on bail. To prove his innocence, he asked to undergo three forensic science tests, including one called brain electrical oscillation signature profiling (BEOS).

During the test, he would likely have sat quietly in an empty room, listening to a series of short, first-person phrases recounting the crime scene—perhaps “I called the girl into the room,” “I closed the door,” and “I pulled a knife”—while a headset recorded his brain’s electrical activity. Meanwhile, a computer monitored how his brain responded to each phrase, looking for telltale signs that he had participated in the crime. In Surjaram’s case, the results were what he hoped for: His brain signals suggested he had no experience of these events, and was therefore innocent. (Read More)