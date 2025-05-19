I went to a ‘longevity doctor’ to find out how to biohack my health and live forever

(The Independent) – Yet longevity isn’t, claim its more mainstream advocates, just for the 0.1 per cent – nor is it a “trend” or “fad”. It’s a proactive and personal approach to health that focuses on extending lifespan and improving quality of life by implementing early interventions tailored to the individual. Longevity research suggests that genes only account for a fairly small proportion of differences in the lifespans of identical twins (20-30 per cent); epigenetics, which refers to the way our genes are expressed based on environmental and lifestyle factors, is increasingly thought to play a bigger role. It means that we have, in theory, far more control over the ageing process than we might think. (Read More)