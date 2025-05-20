Coming to a Brain Near You: A Tiny Computer
May 20, 2025
(Wall Street Journal) – In the next 12 months, the number of people with a brain-computer interface is set to double
A high-stakes technology race is playing out in the human brain.
Brain-computer interfaces are already letting people with paralysis control computers and communicate their needs, and will soon enable them to manipulate prosthetic limbs without moving a muscle.
