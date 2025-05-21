(Wired) – The 25-year-old died after authorities say he bombed a Palm Springs fertility clinic. Experts warn that online nihilism is fueling similar violence in the US and Europe.

Since the attack, Bartkus’ digital footprint has surfaced, including writings and recordings of his views. According to the LAist, Bartkus appeared to describe himself as being promortalist and misandrist on a website that surfaced after the bombing and could be heard in an audio recording saying, “Basically I’m anti-life. And IVF is like kind of the epitome of pro-life ideology.” He did not use his name on the site, but analysts from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) believe the website was operated by him. WIRED has viewed an archived version of the website. (Read More)