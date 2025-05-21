(Wired) – As “SkinnyTok” posts advise people to suck up their hunger, some creators are using blunt humor to dissuade young people from pro-eating-disorder messaging.

TikTok says it has cracked down on these types of posts, saying pro-eating-disorder content is banned on its platform and that it has taken other steps to mitigate the issue. But experts tell WIRED that both social media and the widespread nature of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs (which are often advertised on the platforms) can be triggering, not only to people who are in recovery from eating disorders but also to people who have never struggled with them before.

Now, some creators are releasing videos that poke fun at the absurdity of eating disorder content in an effort to dissuade others from buying into it. But experts say it’s a fine line between using humor to debunk and punching down. (Read More)