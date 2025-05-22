Is All of This Self-Monitoring Making Us Paranoid?

(DNYUZ) – While some Oura users say they enjoy the ring as a screen-free way to keep tabs on their bodies, several Oura owners, including Ms. Hills, described feeling increasingly anxious after using their devices. Rather than helping them feel more in control of their wellness, the data only made them fixate on potential — and often nonexistent — problems

You could call it Oura paranoia, though the phenomenon is hardly exclusive to any one product: As wearable health technology, including Apple Watches and Fitbits, have become more popular in recent years, some users have struggled with the unintended psychological side effects of the devices.