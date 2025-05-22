Who’s to Blame When AI Agents Screw Up?

(Wired) – As Google and Microsoft push agentic AI systems, the kinks are still being worked on how agents interact with each other—and intersect with the law.

Because agents are meant to act autonomously, the question of who bears responsibility when their errors cause financial damage has been Thakur’s biggest concern. Assigning blame when agents from different companies miscommunicate within a single, large system could become contentious, he believes. He compared the challenge of reviewing error logs from various agents to reconstructing a conversation based on different people’s notes. “It’s often impossible to pinpoint responsibility,” Thakur says. (Read More)