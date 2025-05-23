Lung cancer risk in never-smokers predicted by AI tool ‘Sybil’

(UPI) – An estimated 57% of Asian-American women diagnosed with lung cancer have never smoked, compared to only about 15% of all other women.

With lung cancer rates among non-smokers rising, especially young East Asian women, a new study released Monday is touting the promise of an artificial intelligence tool to “strongly” predict who’s most at risk.

Lung cancer has long been associated with smoking. But even as overall rates steadily drop and smoking decreases around the world, a unique population of young East Asians are seeing a 2% annual increase in lung cancer cases — even though half of them have never smoked. (Read More)