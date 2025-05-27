(Washington Post via MSN) – Since its launch in late 2022, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been used by hundreds of millions of people around the world to draft emails, do research and brainstorm ideas. But in a novel use case, people are uploading their own photos, asking it for unsparing assessments of their looks and sharing the results on social media. Many also ask the bot to formulate a plan for them to “glow up,” or improve their appearance. Users say the bot, in turn, has recommended specific products from hair dye to Botox. Some people say they have spent thousands of dollars following the artificial intelligence’s suggestions. (Read More)