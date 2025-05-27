Anthropic’s New Hybrid AI Model Can Work on Tasks Autonomously for Hours at a Time
May 27, 2025
(MIT Technology Review) – Anthropic has announced two new AI models that it claims represent a major step toward making AI agents truly useful.
AI agents trained on Claude Opus 4, the company’s most powerful model to date, raise the bar for what such systems are capable of by tackling difficult tasks over extended periods of time and responding more usefully to user instructions, the company says. (Read More)