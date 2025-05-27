When People Hear Voices, But Only When They Want To

(Undark) – An unusual collaboration between scientists and psychics could transform the treatment of auditory hallucinations.

In follow-up research, Powers and his team dug deeper into the possibilities of control mentioned by the medium he’d first encountered. Interview-based studies confirmed that the biggest difference between people with and without a diagnosed psychiatric disorder was that the latter group were more likely to report control over voice onset and offset, and that they had learned this control through a variety of practices and rituals. While the possibility of helping patients by fostering control was exciting, Powers understood that before he or anybody proposed new clinical therapies based on the idea, they would need a lot more evidence. (Read More)