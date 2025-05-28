Robots take on some of the ‘busy work’ at US hospitals

(Financial Times) – Innovators are rolling out products aimed at relieving understaffing by automating mundane tasks

Robots have assisted surgeons for decades, but now they are being deployed to new areas of US hospitals as the healthcare industry grapples with an acute shortage of workers.

One such robot is Diligent Robotics’ Moxi, a four foot tall humanoid on wheels with one arm and heart-shaped LED eyes. At 30 hospitals across the US, Moxi automates so-called “hunting and gathering” tasks like trips to supply closets that pull nurses away from patient care. (Read More)