Hopes of parenthood crushed after IVF embryos destroyed in Israel’s Gaza offensive

May 28, 2025

(BBC) – “When we arrived, the miscarriage had already started.”

One of their twins was stillborn and the other died a few hours after birth. Mohamed says there were no incubators for premature babies available.

“Everything was gone in a minute,” says Noura.

As well as losing the twins, they have also lost their frozen embryos. The director of Al-Basma Fertility Centre, Dr Baha Ghalayini, speaks with sorrow and disbelief as he explains that it was shelled in early December 2023. (Read More)

