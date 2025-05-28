Study Finds a Steep Drop in Mothers’ Mental Health

(New York Times) – New research involving nearly 200,000 mothers found that one in 12 rated her mental health as fair or poor.

The mental health of mothers in the United States declined significantly from 2016 to 2023, according to a large new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine on Tuesday.

The percentage of mothers who rated their mental health as “excellent” dropped sharply during the study period. At the same time, the percentage of mothers who said their mental health was poor increased — particularly among those who were single parents, or whose children had Medicaid or were uninsured. (Read More)