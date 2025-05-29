(Wall Street Journal) – We tried to direct an AI film with Veo and Runway. The tools are magic. The process is madness.

Welcome to the premiere of “My Robot & Me.” Please silence your phones, chew your popcorn quietly and remember: Every visual you’re about to see was generated with AI. Most of the audio too, except my voice.

Some of it’s totally wild. You won’t believe that no real cameras were used. Some of it, you’ll laugh at, because it’s clearly not real. I promise you, I did not have facial reconstructive surgery between scenes. (Read More)