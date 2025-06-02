Outrage over Democrat state’s sneaky attempt to quietly pass assisted suicide bill

June 2, 2025

(Daily Mail) — A controversial amendment allowing assisted suicide is making its way through the Illinois state legislature as representatives snuck the measure into a bill on sanitary food preparation.

Illinois House Majority Leader Robyn Gabel, a Democrat representing Evanston, added an amendment containing the language from a stalled physician-assisted suicide bill to a food preparation sanitation bill, SB 1950, which the state Senate has already approved. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Culture, Disability Ethics, End of Life, Euthanasia / Suicide, Geriatric & Aging, Healthcare, highlights, Human Dignity, News, Public Policy, Trending

Ad