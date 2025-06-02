Outrage over Democrat state’s sneaky attempt to quietly pass assisted suicide bill
June 2, 2025
(Daily Mail) — A controversial amendment allowing assisted suicide is making its way through the Illinois state legislature as representatives snuck the measure into a bill on sanitary food preparation.
Illinois House Majority Leader Robyn Gabel, a Democrat representing Evanston, added an amendment containing the language from a stalled physician-assisted suicide bill to a food preparation sanitation bill, SB 1950, which the state Senate has already approved. (Read More)