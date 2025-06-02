Most US counties saw decline in childhood MMR vaccination rates: Report

(ABC News) — It comes as the U.S. surpassed 1,000 measles cases for the 1st time in 5 years.

Most counties in the United States have seen a decline in childhood measles, mumps and rubella vaccination rates over the last five years, according to a new report published Monday.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University looked at data from 2,066 counties across 33 states between 2019 and 2024. They found that 78% of the counties, or 1,614, reported a decrease in vaccination rates over that period. (Read More)