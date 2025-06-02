Toxic pesticide levels found in tampons 40 times higher than legal limit for water

(The Guardian) — Toxic pesticide levels have been found in tampons at levels 40 times higher than the legal limit for drinking water.

Traces of glyphosate, a pesticide linked to cancer, has been found at very high levels in menstrual products, according to a report by the Pesticide Action Network UK (Pan UK), the Women’s Environmental Network and the Pesticide Collaboration.

This is concerning, according to the authors, because chemicals absorbed through the vagina directly enter the bloodstream, bypassing the body's detoxification systems. This means even small traces of chemicals in direct contact with the vagina could cause health risks.