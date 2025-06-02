Harvard Employee Admits to Selling Brains, Human Head and Other Body Parts Stolen from Medical School Morgue

(People) — A Harvard employee accused of stealing body parts from a morgue at the university and selling them for a profit entered a guilty plea to a federal charge of interstate transport of human remains this week.

Cedric Lodge, 57, was the manager of the Harvard Medical School Morgue when he committed these offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Over a five-year period, Lodge stole and then sold "head, brains, skins, bones, and other human remains" to individuals with the knowledge of the medical school, according to a copy of a federal indictment obtained by PEOPLE.