This 14-Year-Old Built an App That Detects Heart Diseases in Seconds

(Smithsonian Magazine) — Siddarth Nandyala wants to put his tool in the hands of medical professionals so that they can catch cardiovascular abnormalities in their early stages

In trials in India, Siddarth Nandyala detected and diagnosed more than 40 patients with potential cardiovascular diseases, each within a span of seven seconds. Not a doctor, or a medical student for that matter, the 14-year-old was able to do this thanks to his very own invention, a simple smartphone-based app called Circadian AI. (Read More)