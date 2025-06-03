A Neuralink Rival Just Tested a Brain Implant in a Person

(Wired) – Brain-Computer Interface startup Paradromics today announced that surgeons successfully inserted the company’s brain implant into a patient and safely removed it after about 10 minutes.

It’s a step toward longer trials of the device, dubbed Connexus. It’s also the latest commercial development in a growing field of companies—including Elon Musk’s Neuralink—aiming to connect people’s brains directly to computers. (Read More)