Robo-doc will see you now: Tony Blair backs AI medics and nurses for the NHS

(Daily Mail) – Sir Tony Blair has urged Britain to embrace AI doctors and nurses as he said the world was ‘in the foothills’ of the biggest tranformation since the Industrial Revolution.

The former prime minister claimed AI could have an ‘absolutely transformative’ impact on public services by making them better, cheaper and more efficient.

He said, if he was in power today, he would be thinking about ‘how you reorganise the whole government around how you embrace and access this revolution’. (Read More)