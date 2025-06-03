Suicide pod activist takes his own life after being arrested for murder of woman who used the Sarco pod he promoted

(Daily Mail) – A euthanasia advocate who was quizzed by murder detectives after the death of a woman using a controversial Sarco euthanasia pod last year has died by assisted suicide, it was announced yesterday.

Dr Florian Willet, 47, was arrested in September 2024 following the death of the 64-year-old woman after police claimed there were strangulation marks on her neck. (Read More)