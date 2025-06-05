The Alzheimer’s drug pipeline is healthier than you might think

(Economist) – Of all the medical challenges that scientists have faced, Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, has been one of the trickiest. Between 1995 and 2021 private money spent on Alzheimer’s research came to $42.5bn, but more than 140 trials failed to yield a single drug capable of slowing the disease. Yet the tide may be turning. There are now two working drugs, offering modest benefits, on the market, and a new review paper suggests more could soon follow. (Read More)