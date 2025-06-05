A New Shot Prevents HIV—and Breathes New Life Into a Stagnant Biotech

(Wall Street Journal) – Later this month, the Food and Drug Administration is widely expected to approve a groundbreaking twice-yearly injection to prevent HIV—a milestone in the decadeslong fight against a once-devastating disease.

For Gilead Sciences GILD 1.21%increase; green up pointing triangle, the dominant player in HIV treatment, the breakthrough is doing what years of splashy but underwhelming acquisitions failed to achieve: It has Wall Street paying attention again. Since reporting last June that just two annual shots of lenacapavir prevented all HIV infections in a study of women and girls, shares have surged 73%.