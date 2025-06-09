(NBC News) – Asian American and Pacific Islander women under 50 are now tied with white women for the highest breast cancer rates. Experts point to westernization, increased screenings and more.

Since 2000, breast cancer incidence among Asian American and Pacific Islander women under 50 years old has increased by 50%, more than 2% every year since 2012, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society.

Asian American and Pacific Islander women in this age cohort had the second-lowest rate of breast cancer among all racial groups in 2000. They now have the highest rate alongside white women, about 86 per 100,000. (Read More)