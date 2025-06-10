Facing a Changing Industry, AI Activists Rethink Their Strategy

(Wired) – As power over artificial intelligence concentrates in a handful of companies, a new report urges advocacy groups to expose the technology’s connection to broader economic struggles.

On Tuesday, the AI Now Institute, a think tank that studies the social implications of artificial intelligence, published a sweeping report on the current AI landscape, detailing the way power is becoming concentrated in a handful of dominant companies that have shaped narratives about the technology to their own advantage. The authors suggest new strategies for how activists, civil society groups, and workers can gain power in a radically changed environment. (Read More)