‘Uber for Getting Off Antidepressants’ Launches in the US

Outro officially launched in the US last month and is currently available in seven states, including California and New York. The startup is betting that many of the growing number of Americans taking antidepressants will eventually want help coming off them. Over 11 percent of US adults took medication for depression in 2023, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Health Interview Survey, which found women were more than twice as likely as men to use the drugs.