When they chose to die together, my grandparents wrote the final chapter of a love story spanning 70 years

(The Guardian) – Nan held my hand, convincing me this was what they wanted. I felt like a little girl, crying and being comforted by my grandmother one last time

In their final moments, Ron and Irene lay together in a single bed, soft smiles on their faces. They wore special shirts picked out for the occasion; his a cranky cockatoo print, and hers the same white and floral print blouse she wore to their 70th wedding anniversary a few months previously.

The only sign of what was to come were the twin cannulas, one in each of their intertwined hands, with long thin tubes winding back behind the beds and out of sight.

It had felt like an eternity to get here – the reality closer to three weeks – with countless possible pitfalls. But it was about to happen. Ronald and Irene were about to get their final wish; to die peacefully together. (Read More)