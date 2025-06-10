A Killer Within Easy Reach

(New York Times) – Pesticides are a leading means of suicide. The tiny nation of Suriname is working to restrict access to one of the most common and dangerous ones.

The tiny nation of Suriname, on South America’s Atlantic coast, has one of the highest suicide rates in the world. A majority of those deaths involve a single substance: paraquat, a pesticide widely used for weed control that is lethal to humans in amounts as small as one swallow.

Pesticides are among the leading means of suicide in agricultural areas of developing nations, implicated in more than 100,000 deaths annually. Yet for years, their threat has been largely overlooked.