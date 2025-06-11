AI is making health care safer in the remote Amazon

(Rest of World) – At overburdened clinics, pharmacists use AI to catch dangerous errors. It’s frontier tech meets frontier medicine — with global implications.

Pharmacists in Brazil began testing the technology earlier this year. Its initial success suggests it could be a game changer for the country’s overburdened primary care system.

The South American nation has the world’s most ambitious state-backed universal health-care program, by some measures. It offers health care to everyone, everywhere, for free — even to non-citizens. It strives to serve more than 200 million people, which means most of the tens of thousands of government facilities are overstretched, particularly in rural areas where there are fewer doctors and pharmacists.

The pharmaceutical AI assistant was developed by a Brazilian nonprofit called NoHarm, established with grants from big tech firms including Google and Amazon. (Read More)