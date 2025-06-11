New York’s Assisted-Suicide Mistake

(Wall Street Journal) – Gov. Kathy Hochul can veto a law with few safeguards and no waiting period.

New York’s Legislature embraces every progressive cause, and the latest is making it easier for people to kill themselves. The state Senate voted 35-27 Monday to pass the Medical Aid in Dying Act, and let’s hope that Gov. Kathy Hochul has the courage to veto it for the sake of society’s most vulnerable.

One irony is that New York passed the first U.S. law that banned assisting death in 1828. Eight years ago the New York Court of Appeals affirmed the state government “has an interest in preserving life and preventing suicide.” But times and morals have changed. (Read More)