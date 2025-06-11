These Diabetes Drugs Are Finding New Life as an Antiaging Hack

(Wall Street Journal) – Despite incomplete evidence, longevity enthusiasts are experimenting with SGLT2 inhibitors in their quest to live healthier for longer

Some health-obsessed Americans believe the next antiaging therapeutic already exists—in the medicine cabinets of millions of diabetes patients.

The widely used class of drugs, called SGLT2 inhibitors and sold under brand names such as Jardiance and Farxiga, have been on the market for over a decade as Type 2 diabetes medications. They have also gained regulatory approval to treat conditions like heart failure and kidney disease.

Recently, though, the drugs have emerged as a hot topic on popular health podcasts and Reddit forums for longevity enthusiasts, many of whom don't suffer from any of those conditions.