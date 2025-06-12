CDC backtracks on layoffs, rehires more than 400 people

(Politico) – Around half of those employees are in the National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and Tuberculosis Prevention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reinstating more than 400 people who had received layoff notices, according to an email from CDC leadership to employees seen by POLITICO.

The rehiring, announced internally Wednesday, marks the largest number of employees that the agency has asked back to date. (Read More)