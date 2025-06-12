The Young Adults Living with Cancer

(The Washington Post) – Since 2000, the rate of new cancer diagnoses for people ages 15 to 49 has climbed by 10 percent. This year, more than 200,000 people in that age group will be newly diagnosed with cancer. They will join more than 2.1 million Americans who were also diagnosed as young adults and are living with the disease.In today’s episode, Post video journalist Drea Cornejo sits down with host Elahe Izadi to talk about how Drea’s own cancer diagnosis three years ago, when she was 26, motivated her to report on the realities facing more younger adults. Drea documented the lives of Tanner and Shay Martin over the past six months as they navigated Tanner’s terminal colon cancer diagnosis with big life decisions including starting a family. (Read More)