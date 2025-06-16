Houston Methodist added OR cameras — 1,510 more cases followed
June 16, 2025
(Becker’s Hospital Review) – Houston Methodist Cypress Hospital opened earlier this year as a “smart hospital” designed with the most advanced digital technologies and capabilities revolutionizing patient care.
The hospital was built to optimize AI and human workforces with the goal of more efficient care and better outcomes. But Houston Methodist isn’t stopping there. It’s not possible to re-build existing hospitals at every location, but there are ways to modernize. (Read More)