Anne Wojcicki’s nonprofit wins bid to acquire genetic testing company 23andMe

(CNN) – A nonprofit led by Anne Wojcicki, the co-founder and former chief executive of 23andMe, won a bid to acquire the genetic testing company following its bankruptcy filing in March.

Wojcicki’s California-based nonprofit, TTAM Research Institute, will purchase 23andMe for $305 million, according to a news release on Friday.

It’s the finaltwist in the bidding war between TTAM and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which announced on May 19 that it would buy most of 23andMe’s assets for $256 million. (Read More)