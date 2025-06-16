The Wyoming Hospital Upending the Logic of Private Equity

(The Atlantic) – After nearly 30 years working with rural hospitals, Shell believed that rural hospitals could survive, but that too few hospital executives think creatively about solutions. Over and over, he’s seen cuts damage a hospital’s business further: “You win the battle, but you lose the war,” he told me. Instead of cutting costs by “doing more with less” (to use the corporate jargon for layoffs and overworking employees), making rural hospitals run in the 21st century means increasing profits by expanding a hospital’s business. (Read More)