Calls for federal IVF regulation and DNA testing after second Monash embryo mix-up
June 16, 2025
(Australia Broadcasting Corp.) – IVF activists are calling for an urgent meeting with the federal health minister, and are suggesting children born through assisted reproduction should be DNA tested.
It comes after the latest embryo mix-up this week, involving Monash IVF.
The fertility giant apologised for a second time in as many months, for incorrectly transferring the wrong embryo to a patient. (Read More)