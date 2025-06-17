A New Obesity Pill May Burn Fat Without Suppressing Appetite

(Wired) – An experimental obesity pill that works in a different way from the wildly popular Ozempic may help people lose weight, according to results from a small, preliminary human trial.

Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs reduce food intake by stimulating a feeling of fullness. They act on the brain to promote satiety and on the gut to slow the movement of food through the stomach, helping people feel full longer. As a result, people on the drugs lose weight because they eat less.

But a new drug may be able to burn energy, and thus fat, without reducing appetite. In a Phase I trial described in the journal Nature Metabolism, the drug led to statistically significant weight loss in participants after two weeks. Dubbed SANA, the drug is derived from salicylate, a compound used to make aspirin. Developed by Eolo Pharma of Montevideo, Uruguay, it activates a pathway called creatine-dependent thermogenesis. (Read More)