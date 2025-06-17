Warning over TikTok filming by hospital patients

(BBC) – Patients who film their own medical treatment for TikTok or Instagram could be putting themselves and NHS staff at risk, the Society of Radiographers (SoR) has warned.

The trade union’s annual conference heard that more patients were videoing their procedures on mobile phones, often without asking permission.

This could distract staff or make them feel uncomfortable and anxious, the society said.

Sharing material on social media also risks publicising the private medical data of other people who may be in the same room or area of the hospital.