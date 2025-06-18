The ‘OpenAI Files’ will help you understand how Sam Altman’s company works

(The Verge) – For about a year, Tyler Johnston has been collecting public information about the inner workings of OpenAI, and for the past month, he’s been working on a report to help the public understand and visualize it.

That report, dubbed The OpenAI Files, is out today. It’s a collaboration between the Midas Project and the Tech Oversight Project, two nonprofit tech watchdog organizations, and it’s billed as the “most comprehensive collection to date of documented concerns with governance practices, leadership integrity, and organizational culture at OpenAI.” (Read More)