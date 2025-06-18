The immigrants caring for the nation’s elderly are losing their jobs

Two older people sitting on a bench, one in a wheelchair

(Axios) – The White House immigration crackdown is hitting the long-term healthcare industry, as nursing homes and care providers lose foreign-born employees and struggle to hire. Why it matters: These folks care for the disabled and for the country’s fast-growing elderly population, and they’re already in short supply. Advocates and policy experts warn the quality of care that people receive is under threat. (Read More)

Posted in Geriatric & Aging, News, Public Policy

