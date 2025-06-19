How Much Energy Does AI Use? The People Who Know Aren’t Saying

(Wired) – A growing body of research attempts to put a number on energy use and AI—even as the companies behind the most popular models keep their carbon emissions a secret.

As AI takes over our lives, it’s also promising to transform our energy systems, supercharging carbon emissions right as we’re trying to fight climate change. Now, a new and growing body of research is attempting to put hard numbers on just how much carbon we’re actually emitting with all of our AI use.

This effort is complicated by the fact that major players like OpenAI disclose little environmental information. An analysis submitted for peer review this week by Luccioni and three other authors looks at the need for more environmental transparency in AI models. (Read More)