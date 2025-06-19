The unseen

(Aeon) – Our crisis of work and technology is one in which too many people feel that nobody sees them as a fellow human being

Instead, pundits and policymakers are applying the word ‘loneliness’ to address a real and growing problem, but they are applying the wrong diagnosis. What they might call ‘loneliness’ is actually a different sort of crisis, one of depersonalisation. Depersonalisation is what happens when people feel not exactly lonely, but rather profoundly invisible. What is missing here is what scholars call ‘recognition’, ‘mattering’ or ‘being seen’ – the notion that you are seen and heard, even emotionally understood, by the people around you, as opposed to feeling insignificant or invisible to others.

The depersonalisation crisis reflects changes in both the supply and demand for this kind of attention. (Read More)