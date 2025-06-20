(The Atlantic) – Caloric restriction (reducing your intake of calories) and intermittent fasting (switching between fasting and eating normally on a fixed schedule) can help with weight loss. But they may also offer protection against some health conditions. And some believe such diets might even help you live longer—a finding supported by new research out this week. (Longevity enthusiast Bryan Johnson famously claims to eat his last meal of the day at 12pm.)

But the full picture is not so simple. Weight loss isn’t always healthy and neither is restricting your calorie intake, especially if your BMI is low to begin with. Some scientists warn that, based on evidence in animals, it could negatively impact wound healing, metabolism and bone density. This week let’s take a closer look at the benefits—and risks—of caloric restriction. (Read More)