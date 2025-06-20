Marlee Matlin tells her story in an intimate and groundbreaking documentary

(Associated Press) – The resulting film, “Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore” is an intimate look at her life: Growing up in a hearing family; winning the best actress Oscar at 21 for her first movie role in “Children of a Lesser God,” which film critic Rex Reed at the time called a “pity vote”; what she’s described as an abusive romantic relationship with her co-star, the late William Hurt, which he denied; getting sober; and her experiences in an industry not equipped to accommodate deaf actors.

It’s also an evocative portal into the world of the deaf community that uses groundbreaking techniques and sound design to put American Sign Language (ASL) and visual communication first. The film opens in select theaters Friday. (Read More)