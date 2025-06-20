Health Insurers to Promise Changes to Preapproval Process That Drew Backlash

(Wall Street Journal) – Major insurers will pledge to smooth and speed ‘prior authorization,’ in a new industry initiative

Following the backlash that hit health insurers after the killing of a top executive last year, the industry will pledge steps meant to smooth the controversial preapproval process that can deny or delay access to care.

The initiative is set to be unveiled early next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

Major insurers will promise to ease so-called prior authorization by creating a common standard for submitting electronic requests by the start of 2027, the people said. They will also pledge that 80% of electronic requests will be answered in real time by 2027, though only if the submissions include needed documentation, a potentially significant caveat. (Read More)